A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is in training to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next month to raise money for a charity that helps children in poverty around the world.

Sophie Patten will be among a team of 30 people scaling the 19340 ft height of the tallest peak in Africa between 27th February and 8th March.

She hopes to raise thousands of punds for Compassion UK and already has raised over £2,000.

She is also holding a fundraising concert in Mark this month for the charity. The evening of live music and storytelling with internationally acclaimed performer Philippa Hanna will be held on Saturday 18th January from 7.30pm – see details here.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sophie said: “I have never done a challenge like this before, but I am taking part to raise money for Compassion UK who sponsor children in poverty around the world.”

“I have been sponsoring a little girl through the charity for nearly three years and have seen the impact which the charity has had on her life.”

“Seeing the work they do in some of the world’s poorest communities is a real motivator for me. As my sponsored child lives in Tanzania, I am hoping I will get chance to meet her after the trek.”

She adds: “The trek is in February 2020, but I have been doing some walking around The Mendips already. I am planning hiking trips to Snowdon and the Brecon Beacons with the other members of the team soon.”

“There are around 30 of us who are completing Kilimanjaro as a team, and I’m very excited to meet them all.”

She ran the Bristol Half Marathon last September and also held a quiz night at The White Horse Inn in Mark last October for the charity.

Sophie’s fundraising page is at https://challenges.compassionuk.org/profile/3714/sophie-patten