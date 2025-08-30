13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Aug 31, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea charity founder receives donation following talk at Moose Lodge
News

Burnham-On-Sea charity founder receives donation following talk at Moose Lodge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The founder of Burnham-On-Sea mental health support charity Somewhere House Somerset has given a heartfelt talk to members of the Burnham Moose Lodge this week, highlighting the charity’s vital work in the community.

Angie Clarke, who has dedicated over three decades to supporting those affected by mental health challenges, substance misuse, and abuse, spoke on Thursday about the charity’s rehabilitation services and outreach efforts across Somerset.

Angie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “They were incredibly kind people who offered support and kindness to the community. We received a grateful donation of £75.”

Earlier this year, we reported here that Angie was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her outstanding services to mental health and support for sufferers of substance misuse. She continues to be a driving force for change in the region, advocating for improved wellbeing among both adults and children.

Somewhere House Somerset provides counselling, educational workshops, and community support, aiming to make help accessible to those in need. For more information about the charity’s work, visit somewherehousesomerset.org.

