Burnham-On-Sea charity In Charley’s Memory is set to expand its services supporting people with mental health issues over the age of 26.

The charity was set up in memory of Burnham-On-Sea teenager Charley Marks who sadly took his own life. It offers mental health support to young people and has now begun a new extra ‘wing’ offering support to older people.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, Dawn Carey, In Charley’s Memory (ICM) Operations Manager, said: “I am so proud of what we have achieved at ICM this last year.”

“We have more counsellors than before, we have reached double the amount of young people, and worked on some wonderful projects with different organisations across Somerset.”

“One thing that has increased is the number of calls we have had enquiring about counselling for older people, so the decision has been made to extend our services.”

“This will not impact on the counselling we already do for young adults as this will be a separate branch of In Charley’s Memory, but it will enable us to support more people that need it.”

“The amazing support we have had from the community and the wonderful fundraising people do will continue to support ICM young adults only.”

ICM 26+ affordable counselling service is now available. No referrals are required, and appointments can be made by calling 01278557490 or email via enquires@incharleysmemory.co.uk.