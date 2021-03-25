A Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge charity has been left ‘gutted’ after a mean thief stole two of its collection pots full of money this week.

A young man was seen on CCTV entering the offices of In Charley’s Memory on Monday before making off with a collection tin and a collection pot.

In Charley’s Memory was set up in memory of Burnham-On-Sea teenager Charley Marks, who sadly took his own life, and it offers mental health support to young people.

Dawn Carey, Operations Manager at the charity, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We feel sick to the stomach that someone would do this. We are a small, local charity and depend on donations to keep running.”

“A man aged in his late teens entered our offices in Highbridge on Monday evening at 5.23pm and then made off with a collection pot and a collection tin containing around £100 – he even popped them into one of our tote bags to carry them away.”

She adds: “We’ve never had anything like this happen in our six years of being a charity. After receiving so much warm support for the charity, we are gutted that this has happened.”

Dawn added that the office door had been open due to Covid and encouraging the circulation of air. Donation boxes are emptied daily.

“The person seen in our CCTV footage was aged around 17-20, was wearing a black hoodie plus black tracksuit bottoms, and was wearing a white face mask. He’s around 5ft 6.”

A Police spokesman confirmed: “We’re investigating the theft from a premises in Highbridge that’s believed to have occurred at about 5.20pm on Monday 22nd March. Enquiries are still ongoing. We’d ask anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact 101 and give reference 5221062759.”