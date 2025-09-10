Burnham-On-Sea charity runner celebrates completing 100th half marathon milestone

Burnham-On-Sea runner Jason Vickers has crossed a major milestone in his charity running journey, completing his 100th half marathon at the Great North Run on Sunday, September 7th.

He clocked an speedy time of 3:52:01, shaving nearly five minutes off his performance last year at the same event.

“It went really well,” he said, describing the warm but dry conditions that greeted runners along the route, his 17th time taking part during his 100 half marathons.

Draped in a Union Jack, Jason was cheered on by enthusiastic supporters from start to finish.

“It was a really greet day,” Jason adds. “I want to thank all my supporters for their wonderful backing. The encouragement along the route and back in Burnham was incredible.”

Jason snapped photos with athletes Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe the day before the race, and met Joe Wicks, Dame Kelly Holmes, and Tommy Fury, son of the boxing legend, on race day.

During this year’s runs, he has raised £2,434, bringing Jason’s grand fundraising total to £34,717 for the MS Society, a testament to his dedication and the community’s generosity.

And he’s not slowing down. Jason, who lives with Crohn’s Disease, is already gearing up for his 101st half marathon, at the Royal Parks Half in London on October 12th!

He hopes to reach the £35,000 fundraising total before the end of the year.