Burnham-On-Sea charity runner Jason Vickers completes 12-hour walk and runathon on seafront

Burnham-On-Sea charity runner Jason Vickers completed a 12-hour walk and runathon on the town’s seafront on Sunday (May 25th).

The fundraiser for the MS Society covered a distance of 22 miles between 6am and 6pm by completing ten circuits of Burnham’s Esplanade.

Jason, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has been taking part in running events for over 15 years and has raised over £33,700 for the MS Society from his fundraising.

“A big thank you goes to everyone who supported me, whether through donating funds, giving me encouragement, or joining me for part of the day,” he says.

“Special thanks go to Carol Hampton who joined me for 18 miles of the challenge and Bay View Cafe for providing us with free refreshments to keep us going!”

He adds: “I am knackered and am feeling it in the knees, but am really pleased to have completed it and to have added to my charity total by several hundred pounds.”

He will be taking part in his 100th Half Marathon this year at the Great North Run.

Jason is also inviting donations via his fundraising page here.