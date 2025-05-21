Burnham-On-Sea charity runner Jason Vickers to hold 12-hour walk and runathon on seafront

Burnham-On-Sea charity runner Jason Vickers is holding a 12-hour walk and runathon on the town’s seafront this Sunday (May 25th) and is inviting residents to join him for part of the challenge.

The fundraiser for the MS Society will be held from 6am to 6pm on Burnham’s Esplanade.

Jason, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has been taking part in running events for over 15 years and has raised over £33,000 for the MS Society from his fundraising.

“Are there any people or groups out there who are up for a challenge to walk or run the length of Burnham Seafront back and forwards in aid of the MS Society?” he says.

“You can join for an hour or two or do the whole 12 hours!”

He adds: “I am taking part in my 100th Half Marathon this year at the Great North Run and I am trying to boost my money raised this year by taking part in this weekend’s challenge.”

“Anyone wishing to join me and help gain sponsorship or donations to help my cause, please let Ian Jefferies know, so we know who is coming at ianfromburnham@gmail.com.”

Jason is also inviting donations on his fundraising page at: Jason’s fundraising page is here.