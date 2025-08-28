Burnham-On-Sea charity runner Jason Vickers to take on his 100th Half Marathon

Burnham-On-Sea charity runner Jason Vickers is preparing to mark a major milestone on September 7th as he takes part in the Great North Run for the 17th time — his 100th half marathon overall.

It’s a moment that’s been nearly four decades in the making, with Jason first lacing up for a race back in 1987.

This year’s run is especially meaningful, not just for the personal achievement but for the cause it supports.

Jason has dedicated every mile to the MS Society, and his fundraising total has now reached an incredible £34,576.

With £2,294 raised already this year, he’s hoping to push that figure even further and hit £35,000 by the end of 2025.

“The support has been amazing from locals and I can’t thank everyone enough,” Jason told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It’s a big milestone that I’m looking forward to completing, and I’m really proud of how far I’ve come.”

Supporters can donate via his JustGiving page, or drop contributions into Tesco Burnham-on-Sea or the Tourist Information Centre on the seafront.