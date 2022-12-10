A Bridgwater company has named a Burnham-On-Sea mental health support group as its charity of the year.

Bridgwater Mowers, a family run business specialising in garden machinery and repairs, has chosen In Charley’s Memory.

Scott Mills, manager at the company, says: “ICM has been chosen because we all felt it’s a well deserving local charity. With several young people having sadly taken their lives in recent years this charity reaches out to those who need it.”

“Our Christmas raffle hamper will be raising funds for the charity – it includes a full-face safety helmet, working gloves, socks and many other items. It’s £5 a raffle strip, and to enter, pop in store or email scott@bridgwatermowers.co.uk for more information.”

The closing date for the raffle is Thursday 22nd December and the raffle will be drawn on Friday 23rd December.