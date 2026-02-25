7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Feb 25, 2026
Burnham-On-Sea Chatty Café announces fundraising coffee morning
News

Burnham-On-Sea Chatty Café announces fundraising coffee morning

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Chatty Café group is set to host a community coffee morning and raffle on Saturday 28th March 2026, running from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Ritz Social Club.

The event forms part of Chatty Café’s national March fundraising campaign, which aims to raise vital funds to support the charity’s work tackling loneliness and social isolation across the UK, while continuing to strengthen community connections locally.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a relaxed coffee morning along with a raffle featuring prizes donated by local businesses and supporters.

The event is open to everyone, whether attending with friends or dropping in alone, and organisers hope it will offer a warm and welcoming space for people of all ages.

Claire Poole from Chatty Café Burnham-On-Sea said: “Chatty Café is about bringing people together through simple conversations. This coffee morning is a great way to support the charity, meet new people, and help us continue creating welcoming spaces.”

All proceeds from the morning will go directly to the Chatty Café charity, helping to fund its ongoing work encouraging connection and reducing loneliness in communities nationwide.

Organisers say anyone looking for a friendly morning out while supporting a good cause will be assured of a warm welcome, good conversation and the chance to make a positive difference.

Those with queries can contact the group directly, and Claire will also be available in Café Beans tomorrow from 8.30am to 10am for anyone wishing to find out more.

