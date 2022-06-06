Kyleigh Pearson from Priory Court Care Home in Burnham-On-Sea has been crowned the winner of a Bake Off competition with a unique gin and tonic cake!

Country Court – which runs Priory Court in Burnham’s Oxford Street and 36 other nursing and care homes across the UK – held the competiton for its staff over the Jubilee period at the Rational AG development kitchen in Luton.

Talented chefs in the Country Court group from across the country competed to make it into the final. They then went head-to-head in an 8-hour cake baking competition to celebrate The Queen’s Jubilee.

Kyleigh won with her fabulous Gin & Tonic cake entry, pictured here.

She was selected by a team of judges, including one very special judge, Claire Clark, who appeared as a judge in the first series of BBC’s Bake Off: Crème de la Crème!

Commenting on the competition, Head of Hospitality at Country Court, Anwar Kajee says: “Huge congratulations to Kyleigh for her fabulous cake. We are very proud of our chefs here at Country Court and keen to showcase their talents.”

“The competition was very close with some truly impressive baking from all the participants. It was wonderful to hear how impressed the judges were, not only with the baking but with the innovative skills on show.”

“The cakes our chefs created are truly impressive,” said Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO at Country Court.

“The high standards of hospitality we provide for our residents is something we are passionate about here at Country Court.”

“This has been a wonderful opportunity to show off the cakes our residents enjoyed marking the Queen’s 70th Jubilee and at their weekend street party celebrations.”

Priory Court Care Home is part of the Country Court Group, a family-owned and run business founded in 1983, with the company philosophy ‘Our family caring for yours’.

Country Court has won numerous Great British Care Awards. In 2015 the company was awarded Health Investor Residential Care Provider of the Year and is in the carehome.co.uk Top 20 Large Care Home Groups 2021.