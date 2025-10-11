Burnham-On-Sea choir presents £600 to hospice after latest concert

Burnham’s All-Sorts Choir has raised hundreds of pounds for a good cause at their autumn concert.

The group has presented a great sum to Weston Hospicecare this week, as pictured here.

The group’s Sue Toon says: “Thank you everyone for helping us to raise £600 for Weston Hospicecare on the 27th September. At last Thursday’s rehearsal we were able to donate a cheque to the Hospice with some of the choir members there to help us.”

“It was a great achievement and we will now look forward to supporting another charity in 2026.”

“Come along, join the choir and help us with visiting various Care Homes, Organisations and Businesses.”

The choir meets on Thursday evenings at the East Brent Village Hall from 19.30 – 21.15. Men and women singers are welcome. The taster session is free. You don’t need to be able to read music.

They are currently rehearsing for Christmas performances at the moment.

Call Sue Toon on 07917 028451 or E Mail sue.toon@btinternet.com if you would like more information or would like to come.