Burnham-On-Sea Christmas farmers market will be held in the High Street today (Friday, December 17th).
The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with Covid safety measures in place.
Among this month’s nine stalls will be a variety of products, says a spokeswoman.
“We are so pleased to back in Burnham this Friday for our final market of the year and what a year 2021 has been! We want to say a huge thank you to all of you for your loyal support throughout the year which has allowed us to continue to do what we love – bringing you the very best local food!”
“Enjoy shopping outdoors and stock up on deliciously local produce this week in preparation for your festive celebrations!”
This month’s stalls include:
Oven to You
Mikes Pork
Wesley Cottage Bees
Somerset Natural Soap
Tina’s Patisserie
The Happy Forager
Somerset Chilli Garden
Somerset Wildlife Trust
In Clover
