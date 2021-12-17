Burnham-On-Sea Christmas farmers market will be held in the High Street today (Friday, December 17th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with Covid safety measures in place.

Among this month’s nine stalls will be a variety of products, says a spokeswoman.

“We are so pleased to back in Burnham this Friday for our final market of the year and what a year 2021 has been! We want to say a huge thank you to all of you for your loyal support throughout the year which has allowed us to continue to do what we love – bringing you the very best local food!”

“Enjoy shopping outdoors and stock up on deliciously local produce this week in preparation for your festive celebrations!”

This month’s stalls include:

Oven to You

Mikes Pork

Wesley Cottage Bees

Somerset Natural Soap

Tina’s Patisserie

The Happy Forager

Somerset Chilli Garden

Somerset Wildlife Trust

In Clover