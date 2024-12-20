4.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 20, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Christmas Independent Market to be held today with 14 stalls

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today, Friday December 20th, with a busy line-up of stalls.

Over a dozen stalls will be set up at the event from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street.

It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up a year ago to oversee the monthly markets.

Stalls at today’s Burnham Independent Market:

This month’s local producers and makers:

* Bizzy Lizzy Cakes
* Somerset Natural Soaps
* Nut Tree Farm
* Michelle’s Craft’s
* The wife and I Sausage Co
* Westcroft Farm shop
* Times past cheese
* Sam’s Fudge
* Nellies Nauti bits
* Oven to you
* Uncle Paul’s Chilly Charity
* Paula doodles
* Crafted with Pride
* Allsorts & Needles
