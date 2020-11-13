Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre Christmas lights have been installed this week ahead of the start of the festive season.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has employed a contractor to install the new festive illuminations along the High Street and adjoining streets in the town centre.

The firm has used a fleet of cherry pickers to install the decorative lights over two nights this week.

The lights will be turned on at a virtual Christmas switch-on to be held on November 21st. Instead of the usual town centre event, a video will be posted online featuring festive community entertainment due to the Covid pandemic.

 
