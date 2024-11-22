Burnham-On-Sea Christmas lights switch-on event likely to move into Ritz Club due to weather

Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights switch-on event looks set to move into the Ritz Social Club on Saturday (November 23rd) due to the forecast of stormy weather caused by Storm Bert.

Organisers from Burnham Chamber of Trade have this week been working on alternative plans for the event after the Met Office warned of heavy rain and wind for Saturday and Sunday. A decision will be made later today based on the latest forecast.

Special guest ITV West Country newsreader Alex Lovell and the town’s Mayor are scheduled to switch on the lights during a day of festive fun and entertainment on Saturday.

There will be free festive entertainment from performers, local groups and school choirs plus a special visit by Santa at 3pm.

Performances by the Town Band, Rock Choir, local community groups, choirs and schools, will be held in the run-up to the lights switch-on with the ITV news host, pictured, at 6pm.

An LED light show is due to be held just after the 6pm switch-on with light-up stilt walkers Frost King and Queen also appearing earlier in the day.

There will also be a chance to meet Santa and receive a free child’s gift when he arrives at 3pm in Victoria Street, helped by Burnham Rotary Club. Hillview Carnival Club will also be in attendance with children’s activities.

The community event is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Burnham Rotary Club, local groups and organisations, plus local businesses including the Ritz Social Club and Victoria Hotel.

Several roads at the northern end of the town centre will be closed through the day to allow the event to go ahead safely. Businesses and shops will be open as usual on the day and diversions will be in place.