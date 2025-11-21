Burnham-On-Sea Christmas Lights Switch-On to be held on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea will be filled with festive cheer on Saturday November 22nd when the town’s annual Christmas Lights Switch-On takes place.

The family event, organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade, will run in Victoria Street from 12pm-6pm and promises a packed programme of entertainment, stalls and fun fair rides.

From 12pm, choirs from St Andrew’s School, Berrow School and Brent Knoll School will take to the stage with seasonal performances.

Also performing will be the Town Band, Coastline Singers, Lisa Jane School of Dance, Chantelle Lake and Rock Choir, all bringing festive music and dance to the town centre.

A highlight for younger visitors will be the arrival of Santa Claus at 3pm aboard Burnham Rotary Club’s Santa Train.

Santa will then be in his grotto in Victoria Street to hand out free gifts to children. The Grinch will also be setting up a separate grotto through the afternoon!

At 5pm, families are invited to gather outside the former Lloyds Bank for a colourful lantern parade, adding to the seasonal atmosphere. A free lantern-making workshop will be held at Crafty Teacup Creative Hub in Victoria Street, opposite St Andrew’s Church, for children from 11am-1pm.

The day will culminate at 6pm when Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and Secret World Wildlife Rescue founder Pauline Kidner officially switch on the town’s Christmas lights. The event is run by the Chamber of Trade, supported by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. There will also be stalls from Hillview Carnival Club and Secret World.

Several roads will be closed from 7am on Saturday to allow the event to go ahead safely. Closures include Princess Street, Regent Street, Victoria Street from The Ritz to College Street, and the High Street from College Street to Victoria Street. Businesses will be open as usual and pedestrian access is not affected.