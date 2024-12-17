Burnham-On-Sea Christmas tree festival now underway with over 40 sparkling trees

Burnham-On-Sea’s traditional Christmas tree festival is underway this month with dozens of decorated trees on display.

A record number of sparkling festive trees are on show at St Andrew’s Church. The display is open 11am-3pm Monday to Saturday from December 16th to January 4th, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Local businesses and groups from across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have set up and decorated their trees with unique items according to different themes.

The popular free-to-enter festival has been running for 13 years but did not go ahead in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be holding the Christmas tree festival again this year and thank all those groups and businesses taking part.”

“Many people in the area look forward to visiting this colourful festival which brightens the church during the whole festive period and also involves many different community groups and companies. Our traditional crib scene is also open to view.”

Pictured: The festival in Burnham this week (Photos: Chris Tayor, Burnham-On-Sea.com)