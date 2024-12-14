Burnham-On-Sea Christmas tree festival set to return with over 40 sparkling trees

Burnham-On-Sea’s traditional Christmas tree festival is set to return this weekend with dozens of decorated trees on display.

A record number of sparkling festive trees will go on display for a fortnight at St Andrew’s Church.

The popular free-to-enter festival will be open to the public each day up to Christmas. It has been running for 13 years but did not go ahead in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

Local businesses and groups from across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been setting up and decorating their trees with unique items according to different themes.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be holding the Christmas tree festival again this year and thank all those groups and businesses taking part.”

“Many people in the area look forward to visiting this colourful festival which brightens the church during the whole festive period and also involves many different community groups and companies.”

The Christmas Tree Festival will be dedicated at a family service this evening (Saturday December 14th) at 6.00pm.