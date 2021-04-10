Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church marked the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday with 99 chimes of the church bell, once for each year of his life.

Following Friday’s announcement of the passing of Prince Philip, Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church rang a half muffled tolling bell at 12 mid-day.

A small gathering of residents turned out to listen as the church’s bell captain Roger Packer, pictured, who has been in the role for 60 years, led the ceremony with Isaac O’Shea, pictured below.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has opened an online book of condolence for local people to pay their respects and post messages.

It comes as Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s town flags have been lowered to half-mast following the announcement from Buckingham Palace that the Prince has died aged 99.