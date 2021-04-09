Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church will be marking the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh today (Saturday) with 99 chimes of a bell, once for each year of his life.

Following Friday’s announcement of the passing of Prince Philip, Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church will ring a tolling bell at 12 mid-day today.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has also opened an online book of condolence for local people to pay their respects and post messages.

It comes as Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s town flags have been lowered to half-mast following the announcement from Buckingham Palace that the Prince has died aged 99.