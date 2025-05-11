Burnham-On-Sea church marks National Mental Health Awareness Week with cafe event

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church will mark Mental Health Awareness Week by hosting a unique cafe facility on Tuesday 13th May.

A Mental Health Awareness Cafe will be set up from 10am-1pm in the church building when several local mental health organisations will be on hand.

Stalls will be set up to browse, sharing resources available locally that offer mental health services while promoting mental fitness throughout our area.

Rev Sharon Eldergill, associate Vicar of St Andrew’s, says: “The theme for this year’s mental health awareness week is community.”

“Burnham has a great community life, and we are holding the Mental Health awareness cafe to celebrate the power and importance of the impact of positive community for our mental health.”

“We hope everyone will drop in for a coffee; eat some cake and browse the stalls. We are delighted that several of our local charities will be present, including Somewhere Somerset, In Charley’s Memory, Men’s Shed, Mind in Somerset and the Recovery Cafe to name a few.”

“There will be crafts for well-being stall to have a go at creative mindfulness crafts. During the morning we will have local musician Tim Champ joining us with some uplifting songs, and the opportunity for those who want to to join in- or to just listen and enjoy.”

There is no charge for entry, and all will be welcome.