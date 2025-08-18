Burnham-On-Sea church to honour two community figures this week

Burnham-On-Sea’s Catholic Church will be celebrating the lives of two people who have made a lasting impact on the town’s community.

Sister Bridget (Biddy) Arscott, a La Retraite Sister in Burnham, passed away recently after a long period of poor health. She taught at the Convent School during the 1970s and was known for her vibrant youth work at the church.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday 21st August at 10am at the church and a spokesperson adds: “Those who remember her attest to her cheerfulness and entertaining projects.”

Meanwhile, the bells at St Andrew’s Church will also be rung on Thursday 21st August at 7pm in memory of a Catholic priest.

“The parishioners of Our Lady and the English Martyrs will miss Father Michael Hart, who died earlier this month. Fr Michael spent 50 years as an Anglican priest before becoming a Catholic priest ten years ago.”

“He retired to Burnham five years ago and immediately offered his help in the parish, being of great help and comfort during the pandemic years. He was a pillar of strength during the year the parish was without a priest, celebrating Mass, supporting events and giving guidance in his quiet way.”

“He had been Bell ringing for many years, particularly in Devon, and often joined in with the St Andrew’s team. The bells on Thursday evening are their tribute to him.”

Fr Michael’s funeral will be held on Friday 22nd August at 11am at Our Lady and the English Martyrs Church in Highbridge Road.