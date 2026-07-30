Burnham-On-Sea church to host Open Gardens afternoon to support local hospice

St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea will be opening its doors and gardens to the community on Sunday 9th August for a special Open Gardens afternoon in aid of Weston Hospicecare.

The event runs from 3pm to 5pm and offers visitors the chance to explore one of the town’s most historic landmarks while helping raise funds for the hospice’s vital work.

The church, which has stood at the centre of Burnham life for more than 700 years, is inviting people to enjoy its peaceful gardens, discover the famous leaning tower, and see the remarkable Grinling Gibbons carvings that make the building such a distinctive part of local heritage.

Alongside the chance to explore, there will be refreshments, garden games, raffles, jigsaws and live music from local performers, creating a relaxed summer afternoon for all ages.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill, Associate Vicar says: “We are delighted to be partnering with Weston Hospicecare for this year’s Open Gardens event. As a Parish church, we are committed to serving our community, and we are glad to work alongside the hospice to raise funds that will help provide compassionate care and support for local people and their families when they need it most.”

“We hope visitors will enjoy the beauty and peace of our gardens, discover something of the church’s rich history, and spend time together over refreshments and music. thanks to the generosity of the public and businesses of Burnham, we have an exciting raffle with some great prizes. The event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together while supporting a cause that benefits so many across our area.”