Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Cider and Music Festival returned on Saturday (October 21st) with visitors enjoying a great line-up of music and drinks.

The Burnham Cider & Music Festival took place at The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street and complimented the Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival which also took place on Saturday.

Paul Hale, General Manager at the Ritz, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Thank you to the crowds that flocked to the cider festival on Saturday.”

“The entertainment throughout the day was superb and we hope you enjoyed that and of course the cider!”

“There is still some cider left which will showcased behind the bar over the coming week.”

He adds: “Don’t forget this Friday is our Halloween Spooktacular and it’s free entry but arrive early.”