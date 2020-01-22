Over £1,000 was raised for the local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association) during a special charity film screening held in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday (January 20th).

The film Fisherman’s Friends was shown at the Ritz Cinema in Victoria Street by kind permission of cinema owners Pat and Beryl Scott.

The capacity audience was entertained by a pop-up choir performance from Cheddar Male Choir, who sang several sea shanties before the film.

Organisers Jenny Golding and Mike Price, chairman of the local MND branch, thanked all those who had attended and generously supported the event.

The event raised £695 from tickets sales, plus £396.95 from a raffle and donations, making a total of £1021.95. It will be help provide care for local people living with MND, their carers and families.

Mike added: “The branch would like to thank the proprietors Pat and Beryl Scott for their support and also the Deputy Mayor Councillor Bill Hancock and his wife Frances who attended the film.”