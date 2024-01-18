Burnham-On-Sea cinema film screening raises over £750 for local charity

Over £750 was raised for the local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association) during a special charity film screening in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday (January 15th).

The film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ was shown at the cinema in Burnham’s Victoria Street by kind permission of cinema owners Pat and Beryl Scott.

Jenny Golding, Chair of the MNDA branch, thanked all those who had attended and generously supported the event, raising a sum of £751.20.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We wish to thank everyone who was involved in making it such a grand total, and can assure everyone that the money will be used for the benefit of people with Motor Neurone Disease and their families in Somerset.”

Pictured: Jenny Golding, Carolyn Boley and Patrick Bagg at Monday’s screening