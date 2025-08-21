Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards seek new volunteers to help save lives

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard Rescue Team is calling on community-minded residents to consider joining its team as volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers.

The Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team, part of Area 12, plays a vital role in responding to emergencies along the Somerset coast, from mud and cliff rescues to searches for missing persons and water-related incidents.

Volunteers are trained to handle a wide range of challenging situations and work closely with other emergency services. While the role is unpaid, volunteers can claim a small amount for time and expenses.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard says: “Volunteering with us is a rewarding role that supports and gives back to your local community. You can make a real difference and help to save lives.”

Applicants must be aged 18 or over, in good health, and live close to the rescue station. Full training and protective equipment are provided, and volunteers can serve alongside their regular jobs.

To learn more or apply, visit the official HM Coastguard volunteer page.