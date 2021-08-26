Teams from Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue were called out in the early hours of Thursday morning (August 26th) to search for a missing person.

A lady in a distressed state was reported to be in the dunes at Berrow shortly after midnight.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Our Control Room had received reports of a person in distress along one of the paths to the beach.”

“Using the information, we sent our team members to find her. Once contact was made the team set about assessing her and carrying out casualty care.”

“After a short while the ambulance crew arrived and our focus turned to extracting her from the path.”

“We called on our friends from BARB Search & Rescue who kindly assisted us and used their vehicle to bring her back to the roadside where the ambulance was waiting to take her onwards hospital.”

“A good example of multi-agency working in what was a time critical incident. We thank all involved. If you have an emergency along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”