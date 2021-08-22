Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard and BARB Search & Rescue were called out on Sunday evening (August 22nd) to search for a girl who was reported to be missing.

Crews were called to Berrow Beach at 5.20pm after the girl’s worried family raised the alarm.

A Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard said: “The team was tasked after reports of a young person who had gone missing along the beach.”

“The family group were together and the youngster went ahead and at some point left the beach. When we arrived we passed the lifeguards who were on their quad bikes and looking.”

“We stopped to talk to the very worried family and were gaining more info from them about the exact last known position, direction of travel and if they knew the local area.”

“As it happened, they had family locally and the youngster had found a way back to their house across the golf course. This was good news.”

“No sooner had we arrived than we were back in the truck, we had to move quickly because the tide was rushing in and we needed to get the truck off the beach.”

“We updated the lifeguards and our flank team from Weston-Super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team who were also tasked.”

“If you have an emergency along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Pictured: The Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard truck on Berrow beach during the incident (Photo: Burnham Coastguard)