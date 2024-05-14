Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and RNLI in missing person search

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and two RNLI lifeboats were called out on Monday evening (May 13th) in a search for a missing person.

The crews were called out shortly after 9.30pm.

The D class lifeboat Burnham Reach was launched with four crew onboard to give plenty of eyes for the search ahead.

The Atlantic 85 lifeboat Doris Day and Brian also had its full crew, with both boats on the water by 9.56 pm

The D-class made its way around the back of Steart Island to carry out a search from east to west along Steart marshes, while the Atlantic 85 begin at Hinkley and searched from west to east.

Helmsman Marc Smith said: “Both boats began shoreline searches from the given starting positions, but around 40 minutes into the search the police found the person towards the westerly end of Steart marshes. Thankfully, a positive outcome.”

Both lifeboats were stood down by Coastguards and returned to Burnham for recovery and washdown by the Burnham shorecrew.