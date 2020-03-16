Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to the River Axe estuary between Brean Down and Uphill on Sunday afternoon (March 15th) amid concern that two people were attempting to cross the treacherous river estuary.

Crews from Burnham were called to the Brean side of the river at 2.30pm after a beach warden raised the alarm.

A spokesman said: “Two people were spotted by a Beach Ranger on the Weston-super-Mare side of the beach wandering towards the River Axe and disappearing out of view.”

“Our flank team, Weston Coastguard Rescue Team, were tasked to their side of the river and we were tasked to head to our side of the river near the quarry end of Brean Down.”

“This meant that both teams could get a visual on the pair and wherever they were at least one team would be able to carry out a rescue.”

“As the teams arrived on scene, the two people came back into view on the Weston side and the Weston Coastguard team headed them off and gave them some safety advice on the type of terrain they had crossed and the dangers they faced in doing so.”

Once it was established that all persons were safe the crews were stood down.

Pictured: Burnham Coastguards investigating the sighting (Photo: Burnham Coastguard)