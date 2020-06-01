Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Brean beach on Monday (June 1st) to help ambulance crews during a medical emergency.

The team was called out at 11.46am after a man suffered a suspected seizure near Brean Cove.

A spokesman says: “A family was enjoying a day at the beach when a man had a seizure. A member of the National Trust who had responded to help the family was doing a great job and also called for an Ambulance.”

“We were tasked to assist with evacuating him from the beach, should he need to be helped.”

“We made contact with the family and were pleased to see the man was feeling a little better and in a safe location.”

“We had a distanced chat and, before we knew it, the ambulance arrived and Weston Coastguard. After the ambulance crew finished their assessments, they decided it was best to get him checked out.”

The casualty was able to walk to the ambulance and was taken away for treatment.