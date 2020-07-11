Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Brean on Saturday amid concern for the safety of two people around the base of Brean Down.

Two young ladies were exploring the base of the Down and the local beach warden became concerned for the welfare with the tide due to change and start back in.

A Burnham Coastguards spokesman says: “This could potentially cut them off from the safety of the beach so it was right to call so that we were there in good time.”

“With good sense the two were already heading back and when we arrived they were with their parents safely making their way off the beach.”

“They noticed our arrival and approached our truck to tell us they were the ones out around the base of the Down and were safe.”

“They also offered an apology because they felt they had caused us an unnecessary call out.”

“We often hear bad stories about the younger generation so it’s easy to forget that for the most part they are good people and deserve praise for their manners and politeness.”

“We were then told by the Beach Warden that there was reports of a kayak spotted just off the point of Brean Down so we headed up to the Fort at the end of Brean Down and scanned the bay for any kayaks, there was a small craft in the water that with the sun behind it that could’ve been mistaken for a Kayak but with nothing else found and no one in difficulty we were stood down and returned to station.”