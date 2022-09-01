Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to help an injured horse rider following an accident on Berrow beach on Wednesday (August 31st).

Crews were called out just before 3.40pm after the horse rider was reported to be injured after a fall onto the hard sand.

A Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard spokesman says: “We were tasked to assist the ambulance service ‘medivac’ a fallen horse rider off the beach.”

“While enjoying the long stretch of golden sand, the rider had become injured, the lifeguards and beach wardens were alerted, and while the ambulance crew worked their magic we were tasked to help extract the fallen rider off the beach.”

“Once we arrived on scene we were happy to see that the ambulance was able to make it across the hard sand, the casualty was scooped up onto the stretcher before onward travel to hospital for more checks.”

“The horse was already taken care of by others and once everyone was safely off the beach we returned to station for decontamination of equipment.”

Pictured: A Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard truck on the beach