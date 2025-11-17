Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards join flood relief operations in south Wales

A team of Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards was called to South Wales over the weekend to help in the aftermath of major flooding.

The team was called to Monmouth where a major incident was declared after Storm Claudia caused severe floods after torrential rain.

Burnham Coastguard Officer Dave Welland said the team had been taking part in swift water training in south Wales on Friday when the heavy rain and winds arrived.

“We were deployed to provide support and help for some of the residents affected by the severe flooding,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “We backed up the area flood team, carrying out welfare checks on vulnerable people and assisting the local authority with supplies and evacuations over two days.”

He added: “We were happy to help – there was over one metre of flood water in parts of the town so there were shocking scenes of flooding for homes and businesses. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

Four team members from Burnham Coastguard were involved in the operation and they returned on Sunday.

The flood teams and Burnham Coastguards worked closely with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Gwent Police, and Welsh Ambulance Service to respond to 999 calls, carry out hundreds of welfare checks and over 150 rescues.

Senior Coastal Operations Officer, Mark Parkin, added: “HM Coastguard is ready to support our fellow emergency services wherever assistance is needed.”

“We’re proud to have helped keep the people of Monmouth safe during this major incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by the damaged caused by the flooding.”

Photos: The teams from HM Coastguard Area 13 South and West Wales at the scene