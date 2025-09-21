Burnham-On-Sea Comedy Club launches with Simon Evans and Paul Sinha

Burnham-On-Sea comedy club is set to launch at the town’s Princess Theatre this coming weekend, bringing great stand-up talent to the stage.

The theatre has teamed up with Laughter Lab, the South West’s leading live comedy provider, in a partnership. Laughter Lab is known for running hugely popular comedy nights across the region.

The first night takes place on Sunday 28th September, headlined by Simon Evans, one of Britain’s sharpest comedic minds. Known for his dry wit and precision-crafted punchlines, Evans has graced stages from Live at the Apollo to Mock the Week, earning a loyal following for his intelligent, no-nonsense take on modern life.

The evening will also feature a full supporting line-up of professional comedians, handpicked to complement Evans’s signature style.

The club will return on Sunday 16th November with Paul Sinha, best known to millions as “The Sinnerman” on ITV’s The Chase. Off-screen, Sinha is an award-winning stand-up with a reputation for clever storytelling, self-deprecating humour, and insightful takes on everything from politics to pop culture. His appearances on QI, The News Quiz, and Live at the Apollo have cemented his status as one of the UK’s most thoughtful and entertaining comics.

Only a handful of tickets remain for the the first show and the second is already sold out, having been announced earlier this year. See more details here.