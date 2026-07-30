Burnham-On-Sea Comedy Club set to welcome comic from TV’s ‘Have I Got News For You’

Burnham-On-Sea Comedy Club will make its return this autumn with a night of top‑tier stand‑up at The Princess Theatre, featuring a well‑known comedian.

Tickets are now on sale for the show on Saturday 26th September 2026, with all seats priced at £21.50 for over‑18s.

The club says it is “back with a bang” as it welcomes acclaimed comic Mark Steel for an extended 45‑minute work‑in‑progress headline set.

A familiar face from Have I Got News For You, QI, Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and his award‑winning BBC Radio 4 series Mark Steel’s in Town, he is known for his sharp, fearless and brilliantly observed comedy.

The appearance in Burnham offers audiences a rare chance to see brand‑new material being developed ahead of future tours.

The evening will open with a support act to be announced shortly, with audience favourite Tom Glover returning as host. His quick wit, lively energy and trademark crowd work have made him a popular regular at the club, and organisers say he will keep the laughs flowing throughout the night.

The show will take place at The Princess Theatre, giving local audiences the chance to enjoy one of the UK’s leading comedians up close. Tickets and further details are available at The Princess Theatre website here. Line-ups are subject to change without penalty or refund.