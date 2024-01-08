A popular community cafe in Burnham-On-Sea is increasing its opening hours to five days a week from today (Monday, January 8th).

The Waffle Hub Community Café – which achieved official charity status last year – opened its doors at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in College Street in September 2022.

Now, after receiving a grant funding boost, it is open every weekday from 9am-5pm instead of its previous three days a week.

Since opening, the Waffle Hub has grown from a simple cafe serving freshly-cooked waffles to holding a Digital Cafe, and offering community cookery classes, to becoming a community hub for locals and hosting the Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe and Burnham-On-Sea Clothing Bank.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Waffle Hub organisers Liz Bennett and Caroline King say the expansion of opening hours is an exciting development.

Caroline says: “We are now a lot more than just a cafe, having expanded over the year to offer a Digital Cafe with Spark It, start family cooking classes, host the new Repair Cafe and support the Burnham-On-Sea Clothing Bank. We are seeing more customers than ever popping in for a cuppa and a waffle and to enjoy some friendly company.”

Liz adds: “We are delighted to be expanding our opening hours to five days a week and look forward to welcoming our customers each day. Anyone who is interested in volunteering should pop in to have a chat about how they can help and get involved.”

She added that a new after-school homework club for students is also being planned for the future.

The Hub thanked Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and Somerset Community Foundation for grant funding over the past year.