A popular community cafe in Burnham-On-Sea has celebrated its first birthday after a busy 12 months of activity.

The Waffle Hub Community Café – which has recently achieved official charity status – opened its doors a year ago at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in College Street.

Since then, it has grown from a simple cafe serving freshly-cooked waffles to holding a Digital Cafe, and offering community cookery classes, to becoming a community hub for locals and hosting a new Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe which starts tomorrow.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Waffle Hub organiser Caroline King says: “It has been a very busy first year – it’s flashed by!”

“We are now a lot more than just a cafe, having expanded over the year to offer a Digital Cafe with Spark It, start family cooking classes, host the new Repair Cafe and support the soon-to-start Burnham-On-Sea Clothing Bank.”

Caroline adds: “We are seeing more customers than ever popping in for a cuppa and a waffle and to enjoy some friendly company.”

“We are lucky to have a wonderful team of 20 volunteers who help through the week and we are happy to host local groups looking for a new home. New volunteers are very welcome to come in and have a chat.”

She added her thanks to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and Somerset Community Foundation for grant funding over the year.

The cafe is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am-5pm. The Burnham-On-Sea Waffle Hub opened in September 2022.