Burnham-On-Sea Community Garden project receives boosts of funding and support

Work to create a new community garden in Burnham‑On‑Sea has been given a boost this week with volunteers celebrating fresh funding, new facilities and support from several local groups.

The Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Green Team CIO, which is leading the project at Crosses Pen next to the Manor Gardens, announced the good news to its 29 volunteers during its latest gardening session on Saturday (June 13th).

The project has secured a £2,000 grant from Burnham and Weston Energy’s Sunshine Fund, which will fund six water butts, tools, materials and a new shed. Angi from the fund said they are delighted to support the garden and community activities in the Burnham area.

Separately it was confirmed that three local organisations — Blossom in Somerset, Young Somerset and Somewhere House Somerset — have each agreed to adopt a raised growing bed, while St Andrew’s School’s Health and Wellbeing Group will be building a ‘bug hotel’ to support wildlife.

Burnham-On-Sea resident Phil Harvey and his sister Chris have donated a new picnic bench to the garden in memory of their father, John, who served as publicity manager in Burnham for nearly three decades and was a strong supporter of community activities. Phil said the bench is made of recycled materials, with 1,000 plastic bottles transformed into the bench.

Burnham and Highbridge Women’s Shed has also created a series of hand‑crafted signs for the site, adding colour and character as the garden begins to take shape.

The garden will eventually feature raised beds, fruit trees, hedges, benches, a compost area and a shed, with regular working days planned as volunteers continue shaping the site.

Volunteer coordinator Lesley Millard thanked all sponsors and supporters for helping the project move forward, adding: “The community garden project has had a wonderful start with so much local support. Our aim is to create a peaceful space where residents can enjoy gardening, nature and quiet relaxation.”

The Green Team, a volunteer‑led charity, works across the community to protect nature, reduce waste and support local sustainability efforts. Anyone wishing to get involved or offer support can email bandhgreenteam@gmail.com.