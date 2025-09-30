Burnham-On-Sea councillor demands action over traveller encampments in town

A Burnham-On-Sea councillor has issued a strong call for action to Somerset Council following what he described as a “summer of disruption” caused by repeated traveller incursions across the town.

Speaking at Somerset Council’s Full Council meeting on September 25th, Cllr Peter Clayton spoke out following a summer of ten traveller incursions that he says have caused disruption, financial loss, and damage to the town’s reputation.

He highlighted incidents including vehicles with number plates removed, laundry strung across public areas, litter scattered, and a large fire used to burn plastic off cables. He also spoke of being personally threatened and witnessing thefts from local shops – incidents he said often go unreported because traders have little confidence that action will be taken.

Cllr Clayton challenged the Council to explain why eviction timescales vary so widely and why vehicles with no number plates are allowed to remain without enforcement.

He called for a dedicated officer to properly log and report anti-social behaviour, so that the scale of the problem is not brushed aside, and pressed the Council on when a long-promised transit site will finally be delivered. He reminded councillors that Town Deal funding had been allocated for such a facility in Glastonbury.

“Residents and traders in Burnham are fed up with inaction,” said Cllr Clayton. “Other councils seem able to act more quickly, yet Somerset is consistently slow to respond.”

“Our town has lost valuable parking income and coach visitors, and local businesses have suffered.”

“We need faster enforcement, tougher deterrents, and progress on a proper transit site. Our community deserves better than being left to pick up the cost of disruption every summer.”

Responding at the meeting, Cllr Federica Smith-Roberts, Lead Member for Communities, Housing Revenue Account, Culture and, Equalities and Diversity, acknowledged the impact Burnham has faced but said the Council was bound by national legal processes and reliant on court availability when seeking eviction orders.

She added that blanket injunctions had been ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court, and that Somerset Council was exploring land for temporary and permanent sites.