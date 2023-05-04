A Burnham-On-Sea town and county councillor faced a hearing of the Somerset Council Standards Committee this week following a complaint about “disrespectful” comments he made to a Town Council staff member.

Cllr Mike Murphy attended the hearing on Tuesday (2nd May) after a complaint was made by a member of staff at Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Elaine Dutton, during June 2022.

As well as considering the report of the investigating officer, the Committee, which was chaired by Lib Dem councillor John Bailey, heard much additional spoken evidence.

The Standards Committee decided:

Cllr Murphy committed a breach of the local government Code of Conduct. His behaviour towards the complainant was disrespectful, but did not amount to bullying. He is to:

be formally censured by Burnham & Highbridge Town Council;

issue a written apology to the complainant;

undergo training in equalities, relationships and other matters within three months;

until this training is completed, be removed as Chair of committees at the Town Council and not attend the Town Council offices, although he may attend Council meetings.

A Town Council spokesperson says: “The Town Council has a Code of Conduct in place to ensure all members work together with mutual respect. We do not condone any actions that breach the code.”

“The Town Council will follow due process in implementing the recommendations from the Hearing Panel, once formal notification has been received from Somerset Council.”

Somerset Liberal Democrats said a panel of councillors will convene “as soon as reasonably practical” to consider whether any party sanction should be applied to Cllr Murphy.

Burnham Lib Dem Councillor Ganesh Gudka added: “The panel has found that he used language that is inappropriate and constitutes a breach of the code of conduct.”

”Whilst I believe Mike had no malicious intent, that does not excuse what he said in any way which was a grave error. Our staff at the Town Council must be treated with dignity and respect at all times.”

“We will be supporting the recommendations of the Standards Committee at the Town Council and there will be a further internal disciplinary process at the Somerset Council Liberal Democrats group.”

Cllr Murphy has been invited to comment and this article will be updated accordingly.