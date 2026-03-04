Burnham-On-Sea councillor rejoins Tories four days after defecting to Reform UK

A Burnham-On-Sea councillor who dramatically quit the Conservatives to join Reform UK has rejoined the party just four days later, admitting he made what he called an “error of judgement.”

Alistair Hendry, who represents Highbridge & Burnham South on Somerset Council, announced last Thursday that he was leaving the Conservatives for Reform UK, saying he had “relented in a weak moment to pressure from the party.” But he says he regretted the decision almost immediately.

“I woke up the following morning and really regretted the decision, so after four days, have rejoined the Conservatives,” he said.

He added: “I acted in haste and, after taking time to reflect, listen, and consider my action and the interests of local residents, I have concluded that my initial decision was a mistake.”

Cllr Hendry says politics had become “dominated by headlines rather than hard work,” and criticised Reform UK for “chasing headlines” rather than offering what he described as substance and accountability.

“While media attention may come and go, it is ultimately substance, delivery, and accountability that matter most to the communities we serve,” he claims.

He says he believes the Conservatives are best placed locally to challenge Liberal Democrats on Somerset Council, and praised the work of Ashley Fox MP in Westminster.

“I want to be clear: I made a mistake. I have always shared the values of the Conservatives, and I intend to stand again under its banner to represent local residents with honesty, hard work and commitment. “