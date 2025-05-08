Burnham-On-Sea couple invited to Tower of London as VIP guests for special VE Day ceremony

A Burnham-On-Sea couple travelled to London this week for a special visit to the Tower of London as VIP guests.

Tina Baker and her husband Graham were invited to the landmark as they reflect on the Tower during the blitz and WWII and light up 30,000 ceramic poppies.

Graham’s great uncle was Chief Yeoman Warder at the Tower and they are both veterans ourselves (not WWII veterans).

Tina says: “Graham’s great uncle grew up in Yeovil and joined 1st Battalion Somerset light infantry during WWI. He was also a published author.”

“He became a Yeoman Warder in 1934 and was there during the blitz. He became a Chief Yeoman Warder in 1943 where he was presented a BEM in 1946.”

They headed to London for “The Tower Remembers” event marking the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII.

“As Graham was Arthur’s great Nephew he was asked to read a personal reflection. Also we are both Army veterans too. There were second world war veterans, poets, etc.”

“There was a victory lighting where the 30,000 poppies were illuminated marking the moment when the Tower was floodlit to celebrate VE day 80 years ago and the end of over five years of darkness.”

“We had an amazing afternoon and evening, being picked up by a Jaguar Land Rover, which was very posh. We were looked after by Yeoman Warders, the RBL and met some wonderful WWII veterans.”