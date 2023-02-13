A Burnham-On-Sea couple are set to do a fundraising 15,000ft sky dive for a cause close to their hearts

Stuart and Becki Nichols will be taking on the sky dive in August to raise funds for Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity.

On 27th April 2020 their son Finnley was born at St Michael’s Hospital with kidney issues.

Stuart says: “We supported Cots for Tots after the birth of Finnley in lockdown and since then he has been under observation by the Children’s Hospital due to ongoing concerns regarding his kidney size and function.”

“We decided to support The Grand Appeal via both donations from our businesses and via sponsorship from friends and family for a sky dive.”

“Those that know me will understand that planes and heights are not my favourite things but I’m hoping to raise a good sum for this worthy cause. Plus I think my wife likes the idea of pushing me out of a plane!”

“We are proud to be supporting The Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity – The Grand Appeal this year.

As well as undertaking the sky dive in August, they say they are donating a percentage of all bookings at their company Revive carpet and upholstery cleaning from 1st March until the skydive.

