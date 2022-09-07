Burnham-On-Sea Cricket Club has narrowly lost the final play-off of the winners of the Bristol Evening League Cup and the Weston Evening League.

The match took place at Dowend Cricket Club between Downend and Burnham in a 20-over format n front of a crowd of over 300.

Downend won the toss and chose to bat. Ben Ford opened with Lee Coles, in which Ford struck some powerful blows in a quick fire 39 in only 17 balls, and McEwan smashed 45 in 20 balls and Gayle 31 in 18 balls as the Burnham bowlers struggled.

Margenburg and Denman were introduced into the attack and they put the brakes on the scoring and took wickets as Downend made 185-9 in their 20 overs.

The Burnham reply stuttered as House was dismissed for 2 in 11 balls, Henderson then hit some powerful blows with 33 in 27 balls and Dibble smashed 13 in 5 balls.

The Downend bowling was very tidy as Driver went on to make a well compiled 47 not out, with contributions of 15 and 13 not out from Collins and Denman respectively.

Louch, Liston and McEwan were the pick of the Downed bowlers with their 12 overs between them only going for 65 runs which proved to be the difference as Downend won by 36 runs.

Burnham would like to give huge thanks to their sponsors, House Fox Estate Agents of Burnham, and Northam Farm Caravan Sales of Brean.