A Crufts-winning Burnham-On-Sea dog and owner have raised over £300 for charity by taking part in a fundraising walk.

Vanessa Holbrow, known to her friends as Ness, and her re-homed Border Terrier, Sir Jack Spratticus, won the Crufts Friends for Life award in 2018, as reported here.

Ness, pictured with Jack, has previously credited her dog with saving her life as she battled various mental health problems.

Ness and Sir Jack took part in the nationwide ‘Wagathon Walk 9K for K9s’ challenge over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

“We wanted to help UK dog charities to collectively raise £1 million and completed our local walk on Saturday morning in celebration of National Dog Day,” says Ness.

“The past year has been challenging for many dog charities in terms of fundraising due to the pandemic.”

“We wanted to help Border Terrier Welfare UK as this is the organisation from where Jack was rehomed nine years ago.”

She thanked all those who have supported her fundraising. Click here to find out more on their fundraising page.