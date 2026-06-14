Burnham-On-Sea Cubs join huge 110th birthday celebration at district camp

Dozens of Cub Scouts from across Somerset’s Moors & Coastal District – which includes Burnham-On-Sea – enjoyed a fun‑packed weekend at Kilve Court as they celebrated an incredible milestone — 110 years of Cub Scouting.

A total of 153 youngsters took part in the annual district camp, with groups attending from across the area, including 1st Burnham‑on‑Sea, 1st Berrow, and 1st Huntspill and Highbridge.

The whole weekend was themed around a giant birthday party to mark the anniversary of the Cub movement, founded in 1916 and still giving young people adventure, skills and friendship more than a century later.

The Cubs threw themselves into a wide range of outdoor activities, from high ropes and climbing to raft building, archery, laser games and a huge slip‑and‑slide that proved a big hit in the sunshine.

The celebrations continued into the evening with a lively birthday party featuring traditional games such as pass the parcel, inflatables, and a disco where Cubs danced late into the night with friends old and new.

Leaders said the camp gave young people the chance to celebrate the rich history of Cub Scouting during a busy weekend of activities.

The event was made possible thanks to the hard work of volunteers from across the district who came together to run activities, supervise groups and help create a safe and exciting weekend.

Programme Team Leader Jacob Beard thanked everyone involved for their support: “The event gave young people the opportunity to challenge themselves, learn new skills and make lasting memories while celebrating the rich history of Cub Scouting. A massive thank you to all the leaders from across the district who came together to make this camp happen.”