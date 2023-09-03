An Indian takeaway in Burnham-On-Sea is hoping to scoop top honours after being nominated for a prize at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

Saagar in Abingdon Street is one of ten South West curry houses vying for the Regional Takeaway of the Year Award at the ceremony, which takes place at London’s Hilton Park Lane on October 8th.

The takeaway has an average score of 5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor and has been described as “excellent”.

The awards are hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin.

The accolades are awarded in recognition of the UK’s best Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

From the National Champion of the Champions, Regional Restaurant of the Year, National & Regional Chefs of the Year, National and Regional Takeaway of the Year to National Newcomer of The Year, the awards spotlight the pinnacle of over 1,190 restaurants and takeaways across the UK that were nominated by the restaurant goers and enthusiastic food lovers from all over the UK.

The awards’ founder and CEO Mohammed Munim said: “Asian takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts.”